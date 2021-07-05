Chromia (CHR) Hits Market Cap of $63.74 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Chromia has a total market cap of $63.74 million and $25.54 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00054848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.91 or 0.00823073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.12 or 0.08164088 BTC.

About Chromia

CHR is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

