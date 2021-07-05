ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Sold by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,963 shares during the period. ChromaDex accounts for about 0.1% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned 1.91% of ChromaDex worth $12,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $922,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in ChromaDex by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ChromaDex by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares in the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CDXC. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

ChromaDex stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $9.41. 308,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,720. The firm has a market cap of $639.25 million, a PE ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 1.67. ChromaDex Co. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.70.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. Equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,030.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.