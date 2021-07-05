Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,191,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,818.00 to $1,720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,663.19.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,566.37 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,061.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,404.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.92, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

