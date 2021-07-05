Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFTLF opened at $1.56 on Friday. Chinasoft International has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26.

About Chinasoft International

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments. The company offers CloudEasy, a cloud management platform; Huaxia Cloud, a cloud brokerage platform; Tencent Cloud that provides cloud consultation, migration, operation and maintenance management, and application development and integration; enterprise cloud disk; and cloud shop O2O platform, as well as ResourceOne, TopLink/TSA+, and Ark big data middleware platforms.

