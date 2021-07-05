Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CFTLF opened at $1.56 on Friday. Chinasoft International has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26.
About Chinasoft International
