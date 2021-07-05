Chimpion One Day Trading Volume Reaches $561,908.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. Chimpion has a total market cap of $78.32 million and $561,908.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for about $2.47 or 0.00007321 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00054135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.61 or 0.00817422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.56 or 0.08033221 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

