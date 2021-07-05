Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 388.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,251,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,157,000 after purchasing an additional 69,687 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $341,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 17.9% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $1,334,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 634,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,531,000 after acquiring an additional 32,733 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.44.

NYSE CVX opened at $106.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.36. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

