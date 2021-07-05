CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,552 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up about 3.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.34% of CDW worth $543,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in CDW by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 134,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,895 shares of company stock worth $3,036,234. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

CDW traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $176.89. The company had a trading volume of 409,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,462. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

