Castleark Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 1.7% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $46,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of ASML by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock traded up $8.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $687.54. 20,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $667.79. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $710.97. The company has a market cap of $288.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.