Castleark Management LLC Sells 68,540 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 430,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,540 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $17,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $46.42. 12,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,781. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,151,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $25,259,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $4,359,000. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

