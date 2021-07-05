Castleark Management LLC Makes New $10.96 Million Investment in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 391,060 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,958,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Summit Materials by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.73. 274,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,397. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUM. Barclays increased their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

