Castleark Management LLC Has $23.76 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $23,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,294 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $136,845,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,896,000 after purchasing an additional 688,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.83 on Monday, reaching $233.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.07.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.