Castleark Management LLC Acquires 17,585 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,585 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.25% of ShockWave Medical worth $11,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.67.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.65. 10,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,981. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $203.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $99,778.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,785.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,191 shares of company stock worth $28,339,006. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.