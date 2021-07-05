Castellan Group LLC Buys 500 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Castellan Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 201,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 23,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BR stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.41. 483,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $123.87 and a one year high of $167.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

