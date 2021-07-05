Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.82.

CASY stock opened at $195.10 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.37 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

