Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $64.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

