Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after buying an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,790,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after buying an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Carvana by 7.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,475,000 after buying an additional 430,405 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,302 shares in the company, valued at $13,496,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total value of $18,702,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,396,303 shares of company stock valued at $385,775,314 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVNA opened at $312.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $124.89 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of -152.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

