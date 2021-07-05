Cartica Management LLC Invests $20.33 Million in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Cartica Management LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,491,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,329,000. Despegar.com makes up approximately 5.4% of Cartica Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cartica Management LLC owned about 2.13% of Despegar.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DESP. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its position in Despegar.com by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,235,000 after purchasing an additional 384,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Despegar.com by 45.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 421,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79,497 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 67,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 22.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 979,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 180,465 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DESP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

NYSE DESP traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.43. 2,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.55. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $51.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.