Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,864,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 924,261 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $165,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $103.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $116.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

