CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stake Lessened by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $11,314,115.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,237,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,478 shares of company stock worth $43,944,169. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $133.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.13. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

