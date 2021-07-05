Capula Management Ltd Takes $33,000 Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,952. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.64.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

