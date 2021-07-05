Capula Management Ltd Invests $379,000 in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 44,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 290,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENIA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 990,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1583 per share. This is an increase from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

