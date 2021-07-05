Capital Management Associates NY Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Management Associates NY grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.7% of Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.96 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

