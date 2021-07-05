Capital International Investors Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital International Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147,977 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.36% of Booking worth $1,296,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,238.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 130.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,305.57.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

