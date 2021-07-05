Capital International Investors Has $606.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521,959 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 9.09% of Vir Biotechnology worth $606,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $391,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,241 shares of company stock worth $3,683,993 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

