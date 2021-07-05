Capital International Investors Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $683,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $290.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $340.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.33 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

