Capital International Investors Buys 2,260,100 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 59.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,260,100 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $845,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $149.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.46. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $150.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

