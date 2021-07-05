Capital International Investors Boosts Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763,808 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 3.28% of Yandex worth $744,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $218,989,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Yandex by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,341 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,287,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Yandex by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,841,000 after purchasing an additional 456,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $71.32 on Monday. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $49.88 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 106.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

