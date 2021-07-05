Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 29,941 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Capital Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 984,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,941 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $16,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 2,734,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,456,000 after acquiring an additional 138,009 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 40,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 524,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,513 shares during the period.

IAU opened at $34.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.57. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

