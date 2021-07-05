Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 225,345 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225,345 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMS opened at $59.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

