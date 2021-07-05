Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $21.33 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,779 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $64.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

