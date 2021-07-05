Capital Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $25,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,660,000 after purchasing an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH opened at $163.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.05 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.