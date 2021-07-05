Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302,464 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.42% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $134,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $207.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.16 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.90.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

