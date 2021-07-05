Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,482,495 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,137,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,482,495 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.1% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.25% of Oracle worth $500,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 63,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,382,500 shares of company stock valued at $500,398,350 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $81.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $228.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.09. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

