Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,218,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,495 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 1.7% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $733,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $145.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.93.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

