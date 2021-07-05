Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $238.29 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,650,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 3.96% of Ingredion worth $238,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,173,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,379,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

INGR stock opened at $91.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.64 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.96.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.