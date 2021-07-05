Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,242,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,316,311 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 1.85% of PPL worth $410,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in PPL by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

PPL stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

