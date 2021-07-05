Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 69,593 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,593 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $304,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after purchasing an additional 277,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,908,000 after purchasing an additional 229,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.71.

Shares of CSL opened at $191.47 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $111.79 and a 1 year high of $197.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

