Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $78.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Cabot alerts:

NYSE CBT opened at $57.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34. Cabot has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 440,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 88,607 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,076,000 after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.