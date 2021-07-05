Bytom (BTM) Achieves Market Cap of $90.64 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $90.64 million and $15.44 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.81 or 0.00409809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000566 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,688,944,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,441,659,644 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.