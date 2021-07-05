Bytecoin (BCN) Trading 27.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $250.33 million and $97,034.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.74 or 0.00643626 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000211 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

