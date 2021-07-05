Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDR. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

