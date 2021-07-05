Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDR. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.93.
Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
