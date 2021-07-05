Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS BDWBF opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33.
About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
