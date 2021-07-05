Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BDWBF opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33.

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, sells, and exports beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of approximately 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

