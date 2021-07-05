Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,465.00

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,465 ($19.14) and last traded at GBX 1,465 ($19.14), with a volume of 23130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,442.50 ($18.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18.

In other Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies news, insider Stephen White acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £134,000 ($175,071.86).

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

