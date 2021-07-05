Brokerages Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Price Target at $105.14

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCC. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.45.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WESCO International will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,185.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 135,625 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WESCO International during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

