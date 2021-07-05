Brokerages Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Price Target at $105.14

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.14.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WCC. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of NYSE:WCC traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.45.
In other news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,185.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 135,625 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WESCO International during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.