Brokerages Set Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) PT at $16.34

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.34.

TRIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRIN traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.40. 24,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,221. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 91.97% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth $215,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth $313,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth $476,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

