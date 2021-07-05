Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) PT at C$56.90

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total value of C$110,948.00. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total value of C$674,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,340,519.60. Insiders have sold a total of 37,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,791 in the last three months.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$56.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63. Stantec has a one year low of C$37.46 and a one year high of C$59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.39.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$926.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.6300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

