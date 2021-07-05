Brokerages Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Target Price at C$40.15

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.15.

SNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$32.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$17.50 and a 1-year high of C$33.94.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0399999 EPS for the current year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

