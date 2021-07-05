Brokerages Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) PT at $46.27

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HXL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -212.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.06. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

