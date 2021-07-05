Brokerages Set Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target at $42.57

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $54.18 on Friday. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

