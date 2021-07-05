Brokerages Set Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Target Price at $48.33

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FWONK opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. Analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

